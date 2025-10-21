Wedbush Issues Optimistic Outlook for TSM Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report issued on Thursday, October 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $9.20 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.28 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

TSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $297.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $311.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

