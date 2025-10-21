Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Update

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,412,700 shares, an increase of 128.2% from the September 15th total of 1,933,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.1 days.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Up 26.5%

AKCCF stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company’s carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

