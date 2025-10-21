Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Update

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,412,700 shares, an increase of 128.2% from the September 15th total of 1,933,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.1 days.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Up 26.5%
AKCCF stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.
About Aker Carbon Capture ASA
