Randstad (RANJY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Randstad had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, analysts expect Randstad to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Randstad Trading Down 1.5%

OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Randstad has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Randstad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Randstad from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

