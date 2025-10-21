HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

HPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ HPK opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.21. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $15.72.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.87 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1,262.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

