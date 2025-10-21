Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.02. Magnite has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 27,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $683,750.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 92,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,509.58. This trade represents a 22.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane Yu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 67,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,545.63. The trade was a 22.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,776. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 74.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 355.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 76.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

