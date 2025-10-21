Analysts Set Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target at $51.67

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.8333.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $35,392.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $527,252.32. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,957,000 after buying an additional 59,421 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,361,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,352,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,799,000 after purchasing an additional 73,756 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,272,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 373,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI opened at $43.66 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

