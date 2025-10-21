PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.20.

PetMed Express Stock Performance

Shares of PETS stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. PetMed Express has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. Equities research analysts predict that PetMed Express will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PetMed Express

In other PetMed Express news, major shareholder Silvercape Investments Ltd bought 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $320,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,579,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,177,636.32. This trade represents a 4.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETS. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 96.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Further Reading

