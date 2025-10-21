Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on URGN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Urogen Pharma stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. Urogen Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.23). Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97,487.15% and a negative net margin of 164.44%.The company had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 1,520 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $29,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,558.55. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $176,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 148,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,171.01. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,265 shares of company stock valued at $502,236 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

