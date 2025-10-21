Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $351.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $351.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Gartner from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $239.81 on Friday. Gartner has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.58 and a 200 day moving average of $343.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,784. This represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 122.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $8,557,000. Finally, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

