Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Semtech from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

SMTC stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 285.58 and a beta of 2.01. Semtech has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48.

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 971 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $70,717.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,578.52. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Burvill sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $219,625.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,909 shares in the company, valued at $433,539.75. This trade represents a 33.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 33.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

