Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.43.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $305.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $164.78 and a 1-year high of $319.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,132.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.28.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $2,140,823.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,263,655.24. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $3,141,875.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,519.40. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,884 shares of company stock valued at $11,406,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $264,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 284.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Zscaler by 14.8% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.