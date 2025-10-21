CACI International (CACI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.27 per share and revenue of $2.2582 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.86. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CACI International to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $526.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $495.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.21. CACI International has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $588.26. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63.

In other CACI International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.82, for a total transaction of $5,014,443.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 101,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,038,971.52. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CACI International by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,346,000 after buying an additional 54,905 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 24.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the second quarter worth $1,366,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the second quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CACI International from $576.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CACI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $614.00 target price (up from $562.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.73.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

