CVB Financial (CVBF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect CVB Financial to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $131.0950 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm had revenue of $126.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CVB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVB Financial Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.67.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 53,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,095.89. Following the acquisition, the director owned 718,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,904.96. This represents a 8.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $223,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,593 shares in the company, valued at $642,917.55. The trade was a 25.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in CVB Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 441,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 87.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in CVB Financial by 21.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 220,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

