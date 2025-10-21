Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMRC

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $472.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1,832.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,775,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,965,000 after buying an additional 1,683,326 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,189,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,072,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,100,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 125,030 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 69.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 968,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 397,326 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 33.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 753,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 187,380 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.