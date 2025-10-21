CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average of $71.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,810.32. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 65.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 285.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 127.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2,870.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

