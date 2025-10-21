FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FBK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on FB Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FB Financial

FB Financial Trading Up 2.6%

FBK stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.91. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $60.51.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.71 million for the quarter. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.