KeyCorp Estimates Duke Energy’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $7.11 for the year. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DUK. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $129.00 on Monday. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $129.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Duke Energy by 98.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 53.7% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

