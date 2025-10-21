What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for PBH Q2 Earnings?

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $62.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $249.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.71 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 81.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.