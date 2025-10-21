William Blair Issues Optimistic Forecast for INFY Earnings

American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for American Noble Gas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 16th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for American Noble Gas’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for American Noble Gas’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rothschild Redb raised shares of American Noble Gas to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of American Noble Gas in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Noble Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

INFY opened at $16.91 on Monday. American Noble Gas has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $23.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. American Noble Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its holdings in American Noble Gas by 1,998.6% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 12,617,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Noble Gas by 39.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,437,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,613 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in American Noble Gas by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 14,877,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,664 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in American Noble Gas by 134.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,002,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,811 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in American Noble Gas by 53.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,153,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,155 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

