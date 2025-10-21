Raymond James Financial Predicts TSE:SVI Q1 Earnings

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for StorageVault Canada in a report released on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.17.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$4.92 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Alan Arthur Simpson sold 134,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$633,090.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 381,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,792,133.50. This represents a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 467,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

