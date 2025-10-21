ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

ESAB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research downgraded ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ESAB from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

ESAB Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $122.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ESAB has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $135.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.69.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $715.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.80 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ESAB will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $459,774.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $192,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,881.61. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ESAB by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ESAB by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ESAB by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ESAB by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

