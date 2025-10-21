Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $132.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.82 and a 200 day moving average of $148.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $131.17 and a 12-month high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

