Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.56. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,239,000 after acquiring an additional 197,336 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 641,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,525,000 after acquiring an additional 133,044 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $7,317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,564,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 123,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 65,198 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

