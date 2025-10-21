Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.22.

Twilio Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $108.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 908.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Twilio has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,035 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $924,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 129,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,906,070. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,345,050.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 220,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,939,666.47. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,808 shares of company stock worth $4,677,916 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17.7% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,280,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,180,000 after acquiring an additional 493,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Twilio by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,071,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,852,000 after buying an additional 553,043 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,920,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,031,000 after buying an additional 318,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $228,877,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $212,059,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

