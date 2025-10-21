Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HGTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hagerty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Hagerty Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:HGTY opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. Hagerty has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.15 million. Hagerty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hagerty will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 23,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $272,282.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 987,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,497,316.88. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,723,897 shares of company stock valued at $105,995,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 15.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,438,000 after acquiring an additional 743,597 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 33.2% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,811,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 451,033 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 555,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 60,791 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

