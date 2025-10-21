FY2025 EPS Forecast for Mercer International Cut by Analyst

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Mercer International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($3.24) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.61). The consensus estimate for Mercer International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MERC. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Mercer International from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Mercer International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.25.

Mercer International Stock Performance

MERC stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $453.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.46 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the second quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mercer International by 340.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 276,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 214,008 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Mercer International by 943.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda J. Welty acquired 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,136.10. This represents a 38.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

