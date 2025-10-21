Wabtec (WAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Wabtec to post earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $2.8798 billion for the quarter. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS.Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wabtec to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Wabtec Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE WAB opened at $196.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.19. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $151.81 and a twelve month high of $216.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.04, for a total transaction of $350,681.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 133,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,966,260.32. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,281 shares of company stock worth $1,204,240. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabtec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Curi Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wabtec during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wabtec during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wabtec during the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wabtec by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAB shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wabtec

Wabtec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.