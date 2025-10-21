What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for AXTA Q4 Earnings?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Friday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.54 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,637,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,000,000 after purchasing an additional 356,143 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,250,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,261 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,730,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $223,248,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,140,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,344,000 after purchasing an additional 266,907 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,913,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,810,000 after purchasing an additional 520,844 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Amy Tufano sold 3,194 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $99,205.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,422.22. The trade was a 20.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

