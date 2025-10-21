What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for SYF FY2025 Earnings?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $9.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.35. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

NYSE SYF opened at $72.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $77.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,506,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,711,000 after buying an additional 50,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,160. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,227.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

