Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $3.0416 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 12.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LVS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 798.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.