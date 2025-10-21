Reliance (RS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $3.5379 billion for the quarter. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS.Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Reliance to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Stock Performance

RS opened at $278.41 on Tuesday. Reliance has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $347.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 2,192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.