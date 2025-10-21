CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

CSX stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

