Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FBIO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $82.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.75.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 301.81% and a negative net margin of 24.84%.The company had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 159.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 325,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 80,058 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 18.0% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

