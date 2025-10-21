Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Afya to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Afya stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.61. Afya has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Afya by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 151,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Afya by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 68,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Afya by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

