Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 5.5%

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 30.98%.

In related news, COO Timothy Steffan sold 4,611 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $68,196.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,136.21. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Michael Guthrie sold 4,367 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $64,718.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 119,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,656.90. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,947 shares of company stock worth $345,893 in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

