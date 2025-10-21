Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Alpha Cognition Price Performance

Shares of Alpha Cognition stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.63. Alpha Cognition has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17.

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Cognition

In related news, Director Phillip Joseph Mertz sold 27,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $250,002.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,158. This represents a 55.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert James Wills acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $127,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $127,350. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Cognition in the first quarter valued at $5,785,000. Cable Car Capital LP grew its holdings in Alpha Cognition by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Car Capital LP now owns 869,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 354,278 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition during the second quarter valued at about $600,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Cognition by 74.6% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Cognition by 201.0% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 47,928 shares in the last quarter.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

