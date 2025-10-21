Via Transportation Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:VIA)

Via Transportation’s (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, October 22nd. Via Transportation had issued 10,714,285 shares in its public offering on September 12th. The total size of the offering was $492,857,110 based on an initial share price of $46.00. During Via Transportation’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIA. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Via Transportation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Via Transportation in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Via Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Via Transportation to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

Shares of VIA opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. Via Transportation has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $56.31.

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology.

