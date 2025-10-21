Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNTA opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 10.12. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $134,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 105,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,700.26. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Tia L. Bush sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 121,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,072. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,286 shares of company stock worth $3,252,205 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Cutter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 184.3% in the first quarter. Cutter Capital Management LP now owns 418,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 271,051 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,092,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 138,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.