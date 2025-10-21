TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

TTMI stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.52%.The company had revenue of $730.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.630 EPS. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $70,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,249.18. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wajid Ali purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $208,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,252. This represents a 35.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,405. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,763,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,114,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,310,000 after acquiring an additional 756,702 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,824,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1,070.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 470,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 430,453 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,914,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

