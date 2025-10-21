Brokers Offer Predictions for Sky Harbour Group Q3 Earnings

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sky Harbour Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 16th. B. Riley analyst T. D’agostino anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sky Harbour Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sky Harbour Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sky Harbour Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Sky Harbour Group Trading Up 2.7%

Sky Harbour Group stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. Sky Harbour Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYH. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 437,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 63,068 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sky Harbour Group

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.