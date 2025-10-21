Roth Capital Issues Negative Outlook for Alphabet Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Thursday, October 16th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2025 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.86.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $256.55 on Monday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $257.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.