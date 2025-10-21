Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Terex

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Terex in a report released on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.38 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TEX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Terex Trading Up 4.1%

NYSE TEX opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.66. Terex has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Terex had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,554. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 65.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Terex by 88.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 12.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 111.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

