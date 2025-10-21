Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.94.

Amgen Stock Up 1.5%

Amgen stock opened at $303.33 on Friday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88. The stock has a market cap of $163.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Amgen by 304.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Amgen by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

