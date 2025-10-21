Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intercontinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Hotels Group

Intercontinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Hotels Group

Shares of IHG opened at $120.27 on Friday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $94.78 and a 1 year high of $137.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average of $116.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.