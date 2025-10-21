Wall Street Zen Upgrades Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) to Strong-Buy

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Central Puerto in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Central Puerto Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of CEPU opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.07. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Analysts forecast that Central Puerto will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 6.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,880,000 after purchasing an additional 140,299 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Central Puerto during the first quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 29.3% during the second quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

