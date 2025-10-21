Desjardins Issues Negative Estimate for BCE Earnings

BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for BCE in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Report on BCE

BCE Trading Down 1.6%

BCE stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. BCE has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in BCE by 2,459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 437.93%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.