Q3 Earnings Forecast for Materion Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Materion in a research report issued on Friday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTRN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Materion Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE:MTRN opened at $134.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.10 and a beta of 0.91. Materion has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $134.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.38.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter. Materion had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Materion by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other Materion news, Director N Mohan Reddy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $121,794.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Fashinpaur sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $120,087.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,295 shares of company stock valued at $557,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

