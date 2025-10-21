NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $182.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $13,753,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,108,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,856,442,266.14. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock worth $682,264,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

