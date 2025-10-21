Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $1.3470 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.24). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SIGI opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.81. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $87.50.

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.89 per share, with a total value of $249,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 139,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,074.75. This represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Eppers bought 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $107,701.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,635.44. This represents a 12.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $817,440 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 323.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

