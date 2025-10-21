OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $102.5590 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OCFC opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.02. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,817,211 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,426 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 107.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 45,673 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 301,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,998 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 174.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

